Winter Break In Delhi Schools From January 1-6

Schools in the national capital will remain close from January 1-6 for the winter break. The winter vacation this year has been announced only for six days as the schools were shut earlier in the month of November due to air pollution. Winter vacation in Delhi schools are usually scheduled for 15 days every year.

The schools were earlier closed from November 9-18, 2023 due to the toxic smog that had blanketed the city for six straight days.

The Delhi government had then directed the school authorities to adjust the number of holidays in winter vacation.

A circular from the Directorate of Education read, " Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18."

"The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024. All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the circular added.