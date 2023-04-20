Wing Commander Deepika Misra 1st Woman IAF Officer To Get Gallantry Award

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari presented the Yudh Seva Medal.

Wing Commander Deepika Misra on Thursday became the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to be presented a gallantry award.

According to an IAF spokesperson, Wing Commander Misra, a helicopter pilot who hails from Rajasthan, was conferred a Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of "exceptional courage" displayed during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari presented the Yudh Seva Medal and other awards to several officers and air warriors at an Investiture Ceremony held at the Air Force Auditorium in Subroto Park here.

While two IAF officers were awarded Yudh Seva Medal, 13 officers, and air warriors received Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 13 officers Vayu Sena Medal and 30 Vishisht Seva Medal, the spokesperson said.

A total of 58 persons, 57 from the IAF and one from the Army received the awards, he said.

Talking about Wing Commander Misra, he said she is the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to get a gallantry award in the history of the IAF.

For devotion to service, women from the IAF have received awards in the past, but this is the first time that a gallantry award has been conferred on a woman officer of the IAF, he added.

According to information shared by the IAF, Wing Commander Misra was "detailed to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in response to flash floods" in northern Madhya Pradesh in August 2021.

The rescue operation that included low hover pick-ups and winching lasted for an exhaustive eight days and she saved the lives of 47 people, including women and children.

Her efforts of bravery and courage not only saved precious lives in a natural calamity but also instilled a sense of safety amongst the common populace in the flood-affected area, officials added.

