William Walsh, Former British Airways Chief, Named New IndiGo CEO

India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday named former British Airways chief William Walsh as its CEO. The announcement comes less than three weeks after the sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

Walsh, popularly known as Willie and an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

His tenure at IATA ends on July 31, and he is expected to join no later than on August 3, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo is India's biggest airline, with a market share of nearly 64% and a fleet size of 440 aircraft as of end-December. It operates more than 2,200 daily flights, connecting 95 domestic and more than 40 international destinations. The airline became the poster child of the nation's aviation boom in recent years, with its promise of low fares and on-time performance.

"I am thrilled that Willie will be at helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment," Vikram Singh, IndiGo's Chairman, said welcoming him.

In his new role as IndiGo's CEO, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the company's network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience.

"The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Walsh.