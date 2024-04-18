Will Supply Cauvery Water To Bengaluru 'By Hook Or By Crook': DK Shivakumar

"We are there to solve the problems," said DK Shivakumar (File)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he will make sure the supply of Cauvery river water to the residents of Bengaluru by "hook or by crook". His reaction came after he allegedly told voters that he would provide Cauvery waters to them if they voted for his brother D K Suresh, who is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural.

"We are there to solve the problems...It is our duty; we are doing it. I want to communicate to them that we are there to sort out their problem, by hook or by crook we will serve them water," he told reporters here.

In a video clip surfaced on social media DK Shivakumar was purportedly heard saying to the residents of an housing society in his brother's constituency that he had come for a "business deal" and if they voted for his brother he will ensure the supply of Cauvery river water to them.

Sharing the video clip, Amit Malviya, the BJP IT department head, attacked DK Shivakumar, the state Congress chief, and said that irrespective of who the people choose to vote for, it is his responsibility as a minister to provide amenities to the people.

"DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM of Karnataka, in a brazen abuse of power, holds voters of a large housing society in his brother DK Suresh's constituency, to ransom. Sounding every bit menacing, he wields a threat, couched in crass humour, that if the residents don't vote for his brother, he would know (since their vote is in 2/3 booths) and not provide water and CA site...," he alleged in a post on 'X'.

"Irrespective of who the people choose to vote (for), it is DK Shivakumar's responsibility as a minister to provide amenities to the people. If he doesn't , then the BJP will, when they come to power. But such threats and quid pro quo for delivering what one has been voted for is UNACCEPTABLE," he further alleged.

DK Shivakumar however had held firm slamming the BJP for questioning the five gurantees offered by the Congress government

"Congress party stands on trust and promises. Equality - Equal share, development of all is our goal. Our guarantees are not only for 5 years but also for a decade. People bless us to rule for a long time. Women across the state are ready to respond to BJP's baseless criticism. Our guarantees are not just a political framework, it is a pledge of progress for every citizen. The voters of the state will answer BJP leaders' criticisms on guarantees in this election" the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls are bing held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 with the results for all seats to be declared on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)