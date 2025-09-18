"Will Stop Vote Theft": Rahul Gandhi's Shoutout To Students, Gen Z

Congress's Rahul Gandhi -- after the second round of his campaign against alleged "vote theft" -- posted on X in the evening that students and youth of the country will "save the constitution, protect democracy and stop vote theft" and that he stands with them. But there was one category he mentioned along with youth and students that looks set to invite controversy: "Gen Z" -- the generation that spearheaded the protests in neighbouring Nepal that upended the ruling government.

देश के Yuva

देश के Students

देश की Gen Z

संविधान को बचाएंगे, लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करेंगे और वोट चोरी को रोकेंगे।



मैं उनके साथ हमेशा खड़ा हूं।



जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/cLK6Tv6RpS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2025

The Nepal protests, which initially started against the blockage of popular social media platforms, soon morphed into a protest against corruption. After the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government, the one installed as interim Prime Minister was Sushila Karki -- a former judge of the Nepal Supreme Court known for her tough stance on corruption.

While Mr Gandhi lately has been vocal about what he called "vote theft" -- alleging collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission to ensure a mandate for the ruling NDA -- he has also levelled multiple corruption allegations against the NDA government.

The BJP, the Election Commission and the leaders he targeted have rubbished the allegations.

Earlier today, Mr Gandhi targeted the Election Commission again, this time alleging that it engineered a "mass deletion of voters" before the 2023 Karnataka election through a centralized software.

In a PowerPoint presentation, Mr Gandhi alleged an attempted deletion of 6,018 names from the voter list in Aland constituency. To this, the poll body pointed out that the Congress had won the seat.

"In 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for the deletion of electors in Aland Constituency, and an FIR was filed by the ECI itself to investigate the matter," the Commission also said.

In a scathing retort to Mr Gandhi's allegations, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the Congress has lost 90 per cent of the polls it fought under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"His frustration is increasing day by day. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to make incorrect and baseless allegations. Being reprimanded by courts has become a routine for him," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is a liar. He says vote theft happens, but that is not true. There was a time when Congress got votes and came to power, but since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, he has become the country's Prime Minister three times, and the Opposition has lost three times," said the BJP's Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

The minister added that if Rahul Gandhi genuinely believed vote manipulation had taken place, he should lodge a formal complaint instead of repeatedly making public allegations. "If vote theft happens, he can go and formally register a complaint, but he will not do that," he said.