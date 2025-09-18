Amid Rahul Gandhi 'Vote <i>Chori</i> Row', NDTV Accesses '18 Letters In 18 Months' To Poll Body

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - in his fiercest takedown of the Election Commission yet, in which he accused the poll body of the mass deletion of voters before the 2023 Karnataka election -said state authorities had sent the EC 18 letters in 18 months asking for relevant information.

The CID, or Criminal Investigation Department, he said Thursday, had sought information such as the destination IP of the devices on which voter deletion forms were filled and OTP trails.

But the EC had steadfastly refused to provide this information, Mr Gandhi declared, "... because this will lead us to where the operation is being done from. This is absolute solid proof that (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who are doing this."

NDTV has accessed copies of some of these letters, including one dated February 1 from the Karnataka CID's Cyber Crime division to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, seeking IP logs of devices used to fill voter deletion forms, as well as the dates and times of all deletion requests.

Specifically, the Feb 1 letter made five demands of the state poll body, including asking if OTPs or multi-factor authentication are used to log in to and file or update applications via the voter services mobile app. The letter also asks a critical question - i.e., "If authentication like OTP is used, is it sent to the phone number used to log-in or the bumber provided in the form?"

NDTV also accessed a copy of a letter from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the Election Commission in Delhi. Dated Feb 4, that letter said the CID had asked for "certain information related to a case... related to submission of online applications for deletion of names..."

On February 14 the CID wrote to the state Chief Electoral Officer again. And again on February 25. Each time the letter and demands were identical; only the dates reflected changes.

The last such letter NDTV accessed was dated March 14.

All the letters referred to the alleged mass deletion of voters in Karnataka's Aland.

The letter trail, sources told NDTV, shows two things.

One, the CID made multiple requests for information about IP logs. Two, the state electoral officer raised these multiple requests with the Election Commission in Delhi, but no response was received. Sources called this 'clear proof the EC is blocking the investigation so 'vote chors' can be protected'.

Earlier today Mr Gandhi, with a detailed PowerPoint presentation behind him, addressed a crowd of reporters and media personnel, claimed voter IDs had been deleted in Karnataka (as they had in Haryana and other states) using fake logins and phone numbers.

This, he alleged, is being done in a systematic manner using a centralised software, and the exercise targets voters from marginalised and oppressed communities, including religious minorities, who traditionally vote for the Congress or an allied opposition party.

The subject line of the letters NDTV has seen refer to the "omission of names of voters in the electoral roll of Aland". Mr Gandhi had said his team caught one such mass-deletion exercise, in which 6,018 requests for deletions were made but not one was by the voter in question.

The Congress leader demanded the EC release to the Karnataka CID the digital data to track down all such deletions, including IP logs that will allow investigators to identify devices used to make fraudulent requests as well as the time and place the request originated from.

"Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar needs to stop protecting the people who are destroying Indian democracy. EC has to release this data within a week. Otherwise, we will know for sure that Gyanesh Kumar is protecting people who are destroying and attacking the Constitution," he said.

