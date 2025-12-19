"Anti-Village": Rahul Gandhi Rips Into G RAM G Bill, Cleared By Parliament

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has snubbed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill, dubbed G RAM G, as "anti-state" and "anti-village" after it cleared the parliament amid bitter protests by the opposition. The G Ram G Bill is meant to be an updated version of the UPA government's flagship MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act) that will likely replace it once the President gives her assent.

Gandhi slammed the Modi government for "demolishing" the rights-based and demand-driven guarantee into a rationed scheme controlled from Delhi.

"Last night, the Modi government demolished twenty years of MGNREGA in one day. VB-G RAM G isn't a "revamp" of MGNREGA. It demolishes the rights-based, demand-driven guarantee and turns it into a rationed scheme which is controlled from Delhi. It is anti-state and anti-village by design," said the senior Congress leader.

He said the MGNREGA gave the rural worker bargaining power, whereas the G RAM G Bill weakens the scheme for the rural poor.

"With real options (under MGNREGA), exploitation and distress migration fell, wages increased, working conditions improved, all while building and reviving rural infrastructure. That leverage is precisely what this government wants to break. By capping work and building in more ways to deny it, VB-G RAM G weakens the one instrument which the rural poor had," claimed Gandhi, praising the UPA-era law.

The Congress leader recalled how the MGNREGA prevented crores of people from slipping into hunger and debt during Covid despite an economic shutdown.

"It helped women the most - year after year, women have contributed more than half the person-days. When you ration a jobs programme, it is women, Dalits, Adivasis, landless workers and the poorest OBC communities who get pushed out first," he said.