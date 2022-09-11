Will Soon Launch National Party, Work Is On, Says Telangana's KCR

Will soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies, KCR said. (File)

Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists, and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Mr Rao's office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)