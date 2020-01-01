'Will Pay Myself': Scooter Owner On Challan After Priyanka Gandhi's Ride

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was forced to ride on a scooter after police stopped her vehicle.

Rajdeep Singh, the owner of the scooter on which Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat pillion on December 28 in Lucknow, said: "I will myself pay the challan amount of Rs 6,300."

A challan was issued against Rajdeep Singh whose scooter was driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar to reach the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week. During the ride, both Dheeraj Gurjar and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen not wearing helmets.

"I was going towards Polytechnic crossing when I saw Priyanka and Dheeraj Gurjar. Dheeraj requested for my scooter because Priyanka belongs to such a big family. I could not refuse to give her my vehicle," Rajdeep Singh told ANI.

He continued, "On December 29, I got to know about challan from the news. The challan amount was Rs 6,300. I will pay challan amount myself. I cannot take the challan amount from Priyanka or Congress."

On Saturday, after the police tried to stop her, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode pillion on the party worker's scooter to reach the former IPS officer's residence, where she met his family members.