Will Nitin Gadkari's Name Be There In BJP's 2nd List? What Devendra Fadnavis Said

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's name was not there in BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said Union minister Nitin Gadkari's name would be the first in the list of BJP candidates once the ruling alliance in the state finalizes its seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the BJP leader pooh-poohed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's offer of a Lok Sabha ticket to Gadkari from the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"(Nitin) Gadkari is our prominent leader. He contests from Nagpur. When the first list of candidates (of BJP) was released, there had been no discussions among Mahayuti partners (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP)....When the discussions take place, Gadkari ji's name would come up first (in the candidates' list)," Mr Fadnavis said.

Uddhav Thackeray's own party was in shambles, Mr Fadnavis said, adding, "The chief of such a party giving offer to a national-level leader like Gadkari ji is akin to a small-time person offering someone the post of US President."

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray had said Nitin Gadkari should show "Maharashtra's mettle" and resign instead of "bowing before Delhi". "We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," Mr Thackeray said.



