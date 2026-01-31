Will NCP Merge With Sharad Pawar Faction? Senior Leader Refutes Claim

The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has fuelled speculation about a possible reunion between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. NCP Chief Ajit Pawar met his uncle, Sharad Pawar, earlier this month, reportedly to discuss a possible party reunion. NCP Maharashtra state president Sunil Tatkare has now refuted any discussion on the merger.

Speaking to the media, Tatkare clarified that the January 17 meeting was regarding the local body election and an agriculture-related event. There was no discussion regarding the merger, he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the two leaders met on January 17 with plans to announce a merger on February 12. The announcement never came about, but the political fallout is still reshaping Maharashtra's powerplay.

When asked about the reunion, Senior Pawar said Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil were present during the discussions, and Patil will take a call.

Ajit Pawar Wished Reunion: Jayant Patil

Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and former minister Jayant Patil said Ajit Pawar wished for the two factions of the NCP to unite in the presence of senior Pawar.

Patil said junior Pawar visited him at his house several times, had meals and discussed reunion.

"Eight to ten discussions took place at my house regarding the unification of the two NCP factions. Two to three meetings were held where Ajit Pawar expressed his sentiments. He had immense respect for Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar had a strong and insistent desire to move forward decisively in Maharashtra, forgetting what had happened, and strengthening the NCP," Patil said.

Patil reiterated that the decision to unite the two NCP factions was to be announced on February 12, and junior Pawar had entrusted me with the responsibility of fixing the date.

Blog | Sunetra Pawar: From Behind The Scenes To Pinnacle Of Power

A 'Gift' Of Reunion

In July 2023, the NCP split into two factions after Ajit Pawar walked out of his party, breaking from his uncle's side to carve his own path in the political history of the state.

Ajit Pawar wanted to give a 'gift' of reunion to his uncle, Sharad Pawar, on his birthday (December 12), but the merger did not materialise at the time, NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said on Friday.

According to Kakade, Ajit Pawar had urged him and other senior leaders, including Vitthal Sheth Maniar and Srinivas Patil, who share a close bond with the senior Pawar, to facilitate a reconciliation.

"You have good relations with Saheb (Sharad Pawar); please talk to him. Try to see how both NCP factions can become one again," Kakade recalled Pawar junior's words.

"Ajit Pawar had told me that we were supposed to come together on December 12, but we couldn't. It's okay; we will come together after the elections. Unfortunately, he could not fulfil the wish," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. He was flying from Mumbai to Pune's Baramati to attend four key meetings ahead of the local body polls next month. The plane crashed during the second landing attempt, reportedly due to low visibility.