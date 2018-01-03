Will Let You Know About A Good Doctor: Mallikarjun Kharge to Lok Sabha Speaker

When the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge began to speak on the issue of the caste violence in Maharashtra, he referred to the rejection of his adjournment motion on the issue by Ms Mahajan.
However, the Speaker thought Mr Kharge had said his adjournment motion has been accepted (swikaar ho gaya).
To this, Mr Kharge clarified that he had said it has been rejected or "aswikar ho gaya".
"I too know a little bit of Hindi (Mereko bhi thoda thoda Hindi ata hai)," Mr Kharge said, leading the entire House to burst into peals of laughter.
To this, Mr Kharge retorted, saying "will let you know about a good doctor," which triggered another round of laughter.