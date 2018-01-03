Will Let You Know About A Good Doctor: Mallikarjun Kharge to Lok Sabha Speaker When the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge began to speak on the issue of the caste violence in Maharashtra, he referred to the rejection of his adjournment motion on the issue by Ms Mahajan.

Member of Lok Sabha had a moment of laughter over Mallikarjun Kharge's comments (File Photo) New Delhi: Amid a day of rucks in both the house of the parliament over the protests in Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha saw a moment of laughter over Mallikarjun Kharge's conversation in Hindi with Speaker of the house, Sumitra Mahajan.



When the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge began to speak on the issue of the caste violence in Maharashtra, he referred to the rejection of his adjournment motion on the issue by Ms Mahajan.



However, the Speaker thought Mr Kharge had said his adjournment motion has been accepted (swikaar ho gaya).



To this, Mr Kharge clarified that he had said it has been rejected or "aswikar ho gaya".



"I too know a little bit of Hindi (Mereko bhi thoda thoda Hindi ata hai)," Mr Kharge said, leading the entire House to burst into peals of laughter.



Ms Mahajan, replied to the leader of the opposition, "I find it difficult to hear, as you people make so much noise."



To this, Mr Kharge retorted, saying "will let you know about a good doctor," which triggered another round of laughter.



