Will Give Funds After Central Teams Visit Rain-hit Telangana: Union Minister

Telangana has been reeling under floods for the past few days

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that the floods in Telangana cannot be declared as "national calamity" as sought by the state government even as he said the Centre would extend all possible help to the state.

The Telangana government should use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the flood-hit people and that the Union government would provide more funds after Central teams visit the state and ascertain the losses, he said.

"It's (national calamity) not there anywhere... We are helping. Whatever is the name (of calamity). We have to provide relief to people and help them," he told reporters here.

"The SDRF is with the state government. They should spend that fund and help people. The Central government's teams will come to Telangana and undertake spot visits. We will give additional amounts on the basis of their report," Reddy said.

There is also provision for extending help to the flood victims for loss of life and others by the Centre, he said.

On the state government urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas, he said PM Modi can visit, but the Central norms generally are that the focus of the officials in providing relief to victims should not be disturbed by the visits of union ministers or the PM.

PM Modi had visited Kerala, following the recent devastating landslides, after things settled down a bit and the Centre had extended help to the state prior to his visit, Reddy said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged the Centre to declare the heavy rains and flood in Telangana as 'national calamity' and urged PM Modi to visit the rain and flood-hit areas.

The flood victims in Telangana are still complaining that they have not received relief material, the union minister said.

The Centre provides funds to the state disaster response fund and the state government can use it to provide relief to the flood victims, he said.

Mr Reddy alleged that the Telangana government, either the previous BRS regime or the present Congress government, have not submitted utilisation certificates for the money released in the past by the Centre for the SDRF.

The union minister also said the Centre would celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17, the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948, in the city.

The Centre had organised the event in Hyderabad to celebrate the day during the last two years.

This year also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been requested to be the chief guest at the event which would be organised at Parade Ground here, he said.

The immersion of Ganesh idols after the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities would also be celebrated on September 17 this year, he said.

The immersion was also celebrated on September 17, 1948, when the Nizam of Hyderabad was defeated and the tricolour was unfurled, he said.

September 17 is the birthday of PM Modi and also Vishwa Karma Puja, he added.

