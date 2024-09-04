Video: Mi-17 Chopper Hovers Over House To Drop Supplies In Flood-Hit Andhra

Roads are submerged and life has come to a standstill in flood-affected areas of both states.

The Indian Air Force is providing relief materials to people stranded in their homes in flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The water level has started receding in parts of the states but flooding remains.

The Indian Air Force has deployed Mi-17, Chetak helicopters and C-130J, IL-76 transport aircraft for its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Yesterday, the Indian Air Force airlifted over 300 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel into affected areas and 60,000 kg of life-sustaining material was dropped.

A video showed a Mi-17 hovering a few feet above the roof of a house in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada and a man standing on the roof collecting supplies.

In another video, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 chopper, the backbone of the force's relief and rescue operations and has served in active combat, dropped relief material to people who were desperately waiting for supplies.

IAF brings relief to flood struck areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, by inducting NDRF teams and essentials from across the country.

The HADR operations which began on 02 Sep 24, saw use of IAF's IL-76, C-130J, Mi-17s and Chetaks in positioning 332 NDRF personnel in the… pic.twitter.com/T8vc4LFoRa — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 3, 2024

Roads are submerged and life has come to a standstill in flood-affected areas of both states. The death count has risen to 32 in Andhra Pradesh and over 45,000 people have been moved to relief camps.

NTR district, which houses Vijayawada, the most affected, accounted for 24 deaths; Guntur (seven) and Palnadu (one), according to an official release.

Meanwhile, a new weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal Sea.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 4 to 8, and also over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) from Wednesday to Friday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with bankers and insurance company representatives to request them to settle insurance claims on damaged vehicles and others in 10 days, and also resolve them in a fortnight.

In Telangana, At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as heavy downpours lashed several parts of the state. The Telangana government seeking immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for flood relief measures.

However the union government has pointed out that the state government did not submit requisite information for the release of funds. It said over Rs 1,345 crore was available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account as of April 1 this year for flood relief measures during 2024-25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is closely monitoring the current flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and has constituted a team of experts that will visit the flood-affected areas of the state for an on-the-spot assessment and make recommendations for immediate relief.