India Says Row Over Subsidies Not The Beginning Of Trade War With US The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies.

Share EMAIL PRINT India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous exporters (File) New Delhi: India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.



The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.



India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. © Thomson Reuters 2018



India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday. The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.