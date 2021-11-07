'Will Definitely Win Bengal One Day': BJP Chief At Party Leadership Meet

JP Nadda delivered the inaugural speech at the BJP's national executive meeting today

In his speech at the BJP's national executive meeting today, the party's national president JP Nadda said that a day will come when the BJP will ''definitely'' come to power in West Bengal and party workers should be ready to make every sacrifice to achieve that, said BJP leader Dilip Saikia.

According to the BJP leader, Mr Nadda said, "One day BJP will definitely come to power in Bengal and for that the worker should be ready for whatever sacrifice the worker has to make. He said that the workers should be ready for any situation, we have to expand the party in Bengal and South, the party should be ready for that."

"JP Nadda condemned the way atrocities were conducted after the assembly elections in West Bengal and said, 'We believe in democracy and we will definitely show victory in West Bengal one day'," said Mr Saikia.

With many leaders who played a crucial part in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Bengal, including Swapan Das Gupta, Anupam Hazra and Kailash Vijayvargiya, present in the audience, the BJP president assured that the BJP will write a new story in West Bengal.

"I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state," said Mr Nadda.

Mr Nadda delivered the inaugural speech at the BJP's national executive meeting held today at the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi.

While Mr Nadda gave the opening speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the concluding speech.

Various senior party leaders were present in the meeting where a discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.