Will Continue To Follow 'No-Detention Policy' Till Class 8: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu does not follow the National Education Policy.

Tamil Nadu will continue to follow the 'no-detention policy' up to class 8, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday.

The Centre's move to allow schools to detain students in the same class (class 5 or 8) if they fail to clear exams has created a big stumbling block for children from poor families in getting educated without any hassles up to class 8 and this was "regrettable", he said.

The union government has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

The Minister said that Tamil Nadu does not follow the National Education Policy and the Centre's decision will not affect schools in Tamil Nadu, other than those that fall under the union government's ambit.

There need not be any confusion and Tamil Nadu will continue to the present system, he underscored.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)