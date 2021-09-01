Will Contest All 403 Seats In 2022 UP Assembly Polls: AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP will expose the "fake nationalism" of the BJP, Sanjay Singh said (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest on all the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year on its own strength, party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Tuesday.

Sanjay Singh, who is also the AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said the names of the candidates will be declared in the next 15 days. As of now, a list of 120 candidates is ready, he said.

AAP will expose the "fake nationalism" of the BJP, and showcase "real nationalism" of the AAP, he said.

The party will also take out "Tiranga Yatras" in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state, the AAP leader said.