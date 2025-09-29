Will Chief Justice BR Gavai's Mother Attend RSS Vijayadashami Event? Jury Out

Uncertainty persists over Kamaltai R Gavai - Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's mother - attending a Vijayadashami function in Maharashtra's Amravati next week.

The function, to be held at 6.30 pm on October 5, has been organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mrs Gavai is not at her residence, and her phone has been switched off. However, her personal assistant in Amravati has said she will neither be present at nor participate in the event.

She had earlier accepted the engagement, RSS sources told NDTV.

Invitation cards naming her the 'chief guest' - which were reportedly printed only after organisers received her consent, sources said - have been distributed.

Mrs Gavai's apparent change of plans has been linked to pressure over the optics of the mother of the Chief Justice at an event organised by a group with close ties to the federal government.

It also follows criticism of the Chief Justice himself, by the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad, over an in-court comment; the Chief Justice told a petitioner to 'pray to Lord Vishnu for the repair of his Vishnu idol'. The VHP declared the remark had "mocked the Hindu faith".

READ | "Respect All Religions": Chief Justice BR Gavai On Deity Remark Row

The Chief Justice later explained his remark had been misinterpreted, but the VHP continued to criticise the country's seniormost judge, demanding he "exercise restraint in his speech".

Also, Mrs Gavai's late husband, Ramkrishna S Gavai, was a Republican Party of India leader who was the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati and also represented the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Gavai also served as Governor of Kerala from 2008 to 2011, with additional charge of Sikkim and Bihar from 2006 to 2008. He also established the Ambedkar memorial at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur district, which was where Dr BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

Most significantly, he accepted an invitation from the RSS to attend an event in 1981.

He even made a speech. Sources said Mrs Gavai's decision to accept the Vijayadashami event invitation was based on her late husband participating in that 1981 programme.

Question marks over Mrs Gavai's participation were also triggered by a controversial letter - allegedly written by her and containing harsh criticism of the RSS - is being circulated on social media. However, her personal assistant has disavowed any connection with the letter.

Earlier, Congress leader Nitin Raut claimed he too had been invited. Mr Raut said he rejected the invite since he does not agree with the RSS' ideology.

The RSS' flagship Vijayadashami event is always at its head office in Nagpur. Events are also held at other locations, including a programme at Deekshabhoomi.

On the topic of Mrs Gavai's backtracking and Mr Raut's reported refusal, RSS sources told NDTV 'all Indians are our own' and claimed the invitations stressed its move to social harmony, represented by Indians from diverse ideologies and backgrounds. Sources also pointed out past events saw people from various ideologies invited and deliver speeches.

The event is also significant because it will be specially attended by J Nandakumar, a former journalist from Kerala who is a senior member of the RSS' All India Executive Committee and the national convener of the RSS front organisation 'Pragya Pravah'.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.