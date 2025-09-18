"I Respect All Religions": Chief Justice BR Gavai After Deity Remark Row

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday said that his remarks in the matter concerning the restoration of a Lord Vishnu Idol in Khajuraho are being misportrayed on social media.

"I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.

The remarks in question were made on Tuesday, while dismissing a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gavai had refused to entertain the plea filed by a person named Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

"This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," the CJI said.

The top court rejected the plea, observing that the issue squarely fell under the Archaeological Survey of India's jurisdiction.

"It's an archaeological find, whether ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not. There are various issues," CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing before the bench today, said he has known CJI Gavai for the last 10 years and vouched that the Chief Justice had visited all religious places.

Calling it a matter of serious concern, SG Mehta said, "We used to know Newton's Law- every action has an equal reaction, now every action has disproportionate social media reaction."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present before the same bench today, said, "We suffer every day, it's (social media) an unruly horse and there is no way to tame it."

After clarifying that he respected all religions, CJI Gavai went on to compare the social media blow-up to what happened in Nepal.

"In Nepal also, it happened that way," CJI remarked.



