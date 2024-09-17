Will Arvind Kejriwal Step Down? Meeting With Lt Governor This Evening

Arvind Kejriwal, after his bail from the Supreme Court on Saturday, had made the shock announcement that he would step down from the post and seek to clear his name in the people's court.

On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal announced that he would resign two days later. "I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court... I want to ask the people of Delhi, is Kejriwal innocent or guilty? If I have worked, vote for me," he added.

But even after a series of meetings on Sunday and Monday, it is not yet known who will succeed him.

On Monday, Mr Kejriwal had sought the views of the party's Political Affairs Committee on the matter and had one-on-one meetings with some leaders, senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Mr Kejriwal's former Deputy, Manish Sisodia, has made a similar vow, meaning they are both out of the equation. Mr Sisodia was also arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and was in jail for 18 months before getting bail.

The list of probables is led by AAP's most prominent minister Atishi. The others include Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot and Sanjay Singh.

Mr Kejriwal has sought a November election along with that of Maharashtra. His party has said the people are eager to elect him back. Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year.

Mr Kejriwal's election, though, will not solve his legal problems. The Supreme Court, while refraining from asking him to step down, has said that he cannot go to his office or the Delhi Secretariat, or sign files without Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's consent -- effectively restricting him from functioning as a Chief Minister.

Mr Kejriwal's announcement that he would resign has brought jibes from the BJP, which has asked why he was not doing it "today".