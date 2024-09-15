BJP's 'Dangal In Party' Response To Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation Shocker

Arvind Kejriwal made the big announcement during an address to party workers today

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would resign within two days and seek justice in the "people's court", the BJP hit back, questioning if this decision was due to a "rift" in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that its leader cannot handle.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva slammed the Delhi Chief Minister and alleged that his corruption has hollowed out governance in the national capital.

"You didn't resign when in jail, but are now announcing that you will resign in 48 hours? People want to know the mystery behind these 48 hours. You don't have to discharge duties of the Chief Minister, why do you need 48 hours?" Mr Trivedi asked.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Mr Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy, six months after his arrest. The court has, however, imposed several conditions on the AAP leader. He cannot enter the Chief Minister's office and sign official documents unless necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanctions.

"What is the personal work for which you are seeking 48 hours? His resignation announcement is his confession. Another suspicion arises. You are demanding an early election. Maybe this talk of a poll battle is coming from a battle within your party that you feel you cannot handle. What is the desperation behind this resignation talk?"

The BJP MP said Mr Kejriwal is still the Delhi Chief Minister and has a huge majority in the Assembly. "If you want polls, call a cabinet meeting, dissolve the Assembly. What's there to demand?"

Addressing the media, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said Mr Kejriwal is saying the people should decide if he should be Chief Minister. "The people have announced their verdict three months back (during Lok Sabha polls). You had roamed Delhi streets and asked for votes. The people gave their answer and put you in your place," he said.

The BJP leader said 40 Delhi children lost their lives because the AAP government did not clean drains. "And you say you are honest? The cause of their death is your corruption," he said.

Targeting the AAP government's much-touted education model, he said there are not enough teachers in Delhi schools.

The Congress, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi in alliance with AAP, described the Chief Minister's resignation announcement as a "political stunt". Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Mr Kejriwal resigned because he has no powers as Chief Minister and is bound by the Supreme Court's conditions. "This is a political stunt and nothing else. This will have no impact on the upcoming elections. People want change now," he said.

Explaining Mr Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Arvind Kejriwal has faith in the public. He is known for taking risks. He quit his Income Tax department job and worked in Delhi's shanties for 10 years. He did not know then that AAP would be formed and he would become Chief Minister."

Atishi, also a Delhi minister, told NDTV that it is important to understand the man Arvind Kejriwal to understand his decision. "He left the Income Tax commissioner job because he wanted to work for the country. He started AAP from zero because he wanted corruption-free politics. When he could not bring a law against corruption, he resigned. Now imagine how he feels when he is accused of corruption, how he feels that maybe people are talking behind her back. His biggest asset is his honesty, and he has relied on that honesty to make this announcement. Is there another politician or party in this country who has the guts to throw a challenge like this?" she asked.