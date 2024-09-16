Meetings After Meetings, Arvind Kejriwal's Search For New Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal said he will resign as Chief Minister on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held one-on-one talks with leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their feedback on who should be the next Chief Minister of the national capital, a day after he promised to quit from the top post.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who attended the meeting, told reporters Mr Kejriwal met members of the party's political affairs committee (PAC) and took their views in the search for a new Chief Minister.

"Yesterday, Kejriwal ji announced he would resign from his post tomorrow. In this regard, the AAP national convenor (Mr Kejriwal) called a meeting of the PAC in which all the senior leaders and cabinet ministers of Delhi were called," Mr Bharadwaj said.

"He held a one-to-one discussion with all the leaders and ministers regarding the new Chief Minister. Tomorrow, the second session of this meeting will be held with MLAs," Mr Bharadwaj said.

Mr Kejriwal's meeting with the MLAs is scheduled at 11.30 am.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Yesterday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will resign from his post on Tuesday...In this regard, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) in which all... pic.twitter.com/c0JXfMWeUB — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

After he got bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, Mr Kejriwal announced he will step down as Chief Minister and let the people of Delhi decide his fate. The Delhi Chief Minister, who had once resigned, only to be voted back to power in a massive victory, this time also appeared to be confident of winning the gamble he took. He indicated the AAP was ready for early election if it ever came to that.