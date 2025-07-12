Delhi Man's Phone Snatched On Road, Then Wife's Extramarital Affair Emerges

A phone-snatching incident has led to shocking revelation in Delhi and exposed an extramarital affair. The man, whose phone was snatched by two men on a scooty, has found out that it was planned by his wife.

The man had initially lodged a complaint at a South Delhi police station and moved on. But then, the police investigated, scanned footage of 70 CCTV cameras, and found that his wife had orchestrated the snatching to hide a secret - her intimate pictures with a lover.

According to the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan, on June 19, the police received information about a man's phone being snatched near the Old UK Paint Factory. Police registered a case and started the investigation.

The police scanned footage of 70 CCTV cameras installed in the area and spotted the accused wearing a blue t-shirt. The police also found the scooter's registration number, which was rented for a day from Daryaganj, from Vasant Kunj's Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.

With the Aadhar card and mobile number of the person who rented the scooty, the team reached Balotra in Barmer district of Rajasthan and arrested one of the accused, Ankit Gehlot, who then laid open the motive behind the snatching.

Ankit said he was hired by the victim's wife, who was having an extramarital affair with another man. According to Ankit, the woman's intimate pictures with her lover were saved in her husband's phone. She wanted to delete them and therefore orchestrated the snatching. She shared the details about her husband's daily routine, office timings and route with Ankit.

The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone from Ankit and arrested both Ankit and the victim's wife.

According to media reports, the victim was aware of his wife's affair and had transferred the pictures to his phone while she was sleeping. When the woman found out about it, she was scared of being exposed in front of her family.