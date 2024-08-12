Ex Cab Driver Turns Snatcher To Fund Partner's Dream Vacation: Delhi Cops

The couple struggled with drug addiction, police said (Representational)

The dream of going on a long drive and vacation with his partner landed a former taxi driver into the police net after he was arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones and vehicle theft, officials on Monday said.

The partner of the accused, who was previously involved in snatching and theft cases, allegedly motivated him to commit similar crimes to fund their trip.

With the arrest of Om Parkash alias Omi, the Delhi Police claimed to have solved eight cases of snatching, and vehicle theft.

"On August 4, an incident of mobile snatching was reported at Dwarka North police station. The complainant told police that he was walking with his dog near the IES Apartment when a man on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and fled," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A similar incident took place on August 7, where a woman complained that her Apple iPhone was snatched when she was in the Sector 4 market, he said, after this an FIR was registered and a probe launched.

"CCTV footage of both the spots were analysed and it was found that the culprit involved in both the incidents is the same person. Team on August 7, arrested Om Parkash alias Omi along with a stolen motorcycle from JJ Colony in Dwarka," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Omi revealed that he was previously employed as a taxi driver. Around three years ago, he met his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and started living together in a rented house, the police said.

The couple struggled with drug addiction, which led Omi to lose his job, the DCP said.

"His girlfriend desired to go on long drives and vacations. Due to financial constraints, she encouraged Omi to engage in illegal activities to earn quick money," he said.

In an effort to fulfil her desires, Omi engaged in criminal activities. With his arrest, eight cases of snatching and stealing in Dwarka North, Dwarka South, Bindapur and Dabri were worked out, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)