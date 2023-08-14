Delhi Teacher Falls Out Of Auto, Dragged On Road In iPhone Snatching Bid

A case has been registered against the snatchers at the Saket police station.

A woman teacher in Delhi was injured after she fell out of an auto and was dragged on the road by two bike-borne men in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi on Friday, police said.

Yovika Chaudhary, the victim, was on her way home from school when two men on a bike tried to snatch her iPhone. In the ensuing struggle, Ms Chaudhary, a teacher at Saket's Gyan Bharti School, fell off the auto and was dragged for a distance. The snatchers managed to flee with the phone, leaving Ms Chaudhary injured.

Ms Chaudhary was rushed to Max Saket Hospital, where she was treated for a fractured nose and other injuries. She is now recovering in the hospital.

A case has been registered against the snatchers at the Saket police station. Police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the culprits.



