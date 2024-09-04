27-Year-Old Mother Of 2 Killed By Speeding SUV In Mumbai, Driver Arrested

A 27-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit her in Mumbai on Tuesday night, police said.

Shahana Kazmi, a mother of two, was returning home after a mehendi art class when a speeding Ford SUV rammed her in Malad West. The car crushed the young mother and dragged her to the road's divider before it stopped, locals said.

The driver of the vehicle and the locals rushed the victim to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead. An angry mob thrashed the driver who was reportedly drunk.

Videos showed the driver crouching on the floor with a policeman standing next to him even as angry locals continue to hit him. The driver has been arrested and a case has been filed against him.

This comes months after the horrific Worli hit-and-run case where a woman was killed after she was dragged for a 100 metres when a speeding BMW hit her husband's two-wheeler. The car was driven by Mihir Shah, the 24-year-son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after the accident. His driver Bidawat, who was also present in the car at the time of the accident, was arrested on the day of the alleged accident.

