Delhi Man Killed For Resisting Mobile Snatching, Attackers Bury His Body

An 18-year-old boy, who went missing three months ago, was allegedly killed and buried by four persons after he resisted a mobile phone snatching bid in Delhi's Alipur area, sources said on Thursday.

During an investigation into the theft case, police detained a minor suspect who confessed that he and three others had slit the victim's throat, gouged out his eyes to prevent identification and buried the body, said the source.

The missing person's report has now been converted into a murder case, he added.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are currently at large

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)