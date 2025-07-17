Advertisement
Delhi Man Killed For Resisting Mobile Snatching, Attackers Bury His Body

The missing person's report has now been converted into a murder case

Read Time: 1 min
Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. (Representational)
  • An 18-year-old boy went missing three months ago in Delhi's Alipur area
  • Four persons allegedly killed and buried the boy after a phone snatching attempt
  • The missing person's case has been reclassified as a murder investigation
New Delhi:

An 18-year-old boy, who went missing three months ago, was allegedly killed and buried by four persons after he resisted a mobile phone snatching bid in Delhi's Alipur area, sources said on Thursday.

During an investigation into the theft case, police detained a minor suspect who confessed that he and three others had slit the victim's throat, gouged out his eyes to prevent identification and buried the body, said the source.

The missing person's report has now been converted into a murder case, he added.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are currently at large

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

