Missing Teen Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds In Field In UP: Police

A day after a 16-year-old boy went missing, his body was found with multiple stab wounds in a field near his village in the Nakur area, the police said on Tuesday.

Prince Kashyap, a student of class 11, had stepped out of his house on Monday afternoon to buy a school book. When he did not return, his family filed a missing complaint with the local police.

"On Tuesday morning, his blood-soaked body was found in a nearby field not far from his village of Dalewala. There were multiple stab wounds on his body, suggesting a brutal assault," Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Jain told PTI that Prince, who lost his father two years ago, lived with his mother and brother. "He was a student of Class 11 and also worked as a labourer to support his family financially," he added.

Police and forensic teams visited the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation.

"Initial examination suggests that the victim was attacked repeatedly with a knife. A police team has been constituted to probe the case," Jain stated.

Authorities have interviewed several villagers and are exploring all possible angles. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

