Delhi University Student Found Dead In Yamuna Was 'Overachiever': Family

Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Delhi University student whose body was recovered from the Yamuna last evening, was an overachiever pursuing two courses simultaneously and also working as an intern. Originally from Tripura, she had relocated to the national capital with many dreams and was working to fulfill them.

Sneha was pursuing a four-year undergraduate course in Mathematics at Delhi University-affiliated Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Parallelly, she was pursuing a course in data science and programming with IIT Madras. According to her LinkedIn account, she was working as an intern with an Australian firm. In her LinkedIn bio, Sneha wrote she loves "talking about anything related to Mathematics, computer and the anime Monster". Her cousin said Sneha was respected within her family even though she was young. "She was pursuing two degrees simultaneously. She was earning, she did not want money from anybody," she said. The family described Sneha as an "overachiever".

But this lively girl was upset over the past few months, according to her friends. The reason could be linked to her family, some reports have claimed. Sneha's father, Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Pritish Debnath (retired), is battling kidney failure and is undergoing dialysis. Her mother and sister, Bipasha, who were running from pillar to post after she went missing on July 7, were crushed after her body was found near the Geeta Colony flyover.

When Sneha Left Home

Sneha left her home in Delhi's Paryavaran Complex early on July 7. She told her mother that she was going to drop her friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for a 6.45 am train. "Her mother's last contact with her was at 5.56 am. When we called again at 8.45 am, her phone was found switched off. We later learned that her friend had not met Sneha that morning," the family has said in a statement.

When they managed to contact the cab driver, they learnt that he had dropped Sneha off at the Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad in north Delhi to the northeastern parts of the national capital.

A Chilling Note

When Sneha did not return home, the family started looking for her. They approached the police and a kidnapping case was registered. They also found a note in Sneha's handwriting.

"It was my decision fully conscious under no influence, I chose to end my life by jumping from Signature Bridge, Delhi, early morning of 7th July. I felt like failure and a burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this, hence I decided to end it," she wrote. "It was no one's fault but mine and only mine. There is no foul play, this was all my decision," she added.

A Harrowing Search

Following Sneha's disappearance, her family ran from pillar to post to track her down. The search for Sneha led to a startling revelation. None of the 60 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Signature Bridge were operational. The gap in CCTV coverage made the police's investigation very challenging as they struggled to track down the teen after she deboarded the cab.

Speaking to NDTV yesterday, Sneha's sister Bipasha said the note makes no sense. "There is no clue. Why was she depressed? What was happening? Nothing. Just four lines. If she really wanted to die, lots of ways to do it at home or nearby. You don't have to go all the way to a place where 60 cameras are not working. Someone could have manipulated her," she said. The family also alleged police inaction. Hours later, the 19-year-old's body was found.