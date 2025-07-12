Actor Stabbed By Husband Over Suspected Affair In Bengaluru, Hospitalised

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a Kannada TV actor and anchor, Manjula Shruthi, was stabbed by her husband over suspicion of infidelity.

Shruthi, known for her roles in serials like Amruthadhaare, was attacked on July 4 at Muneshwara Layout under the jurisdiction of Hanumanthnagar police station.

The matter surfaced only recently.

Shruthi married Amresh 20 years ago after a love affair. The couple has two children and had been living in a rented house in Hanumanthnagar. However, Amresh reportedly disapproved of Shruthi's behavior and their relationship had become strained.

Three months ago, Shruthi separated from him and moved in with her brother. There were also disputes over house lease money, leading Shruthi to file a police complaint at Hanumanthnagar station.

Despite this, the couple reconciled last Thursday.

Shockingly, the very next day when their children had left for college, Amresh allegedly attacked Shruthi. He first used pepper spray and then stabbed her multiple times in the ribs, thigh, and neck. He also reportedly banged her head against the wall.

Shruthi is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital. The Hanumanthnagar police have filed a case of attempted murder, and Amresh has been arrested.

The police confirmed two cases have been filed with Hanumanthnagar police station regarding the domestic dispute between Shruthi and Amresh.

The police investigation is ongoing.