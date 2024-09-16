Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Lt Governor At 4.30 pm Tomorrow, He May Resign

Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign as Chief Minister by tomorrow

A day after his shock announcement that he would resign in two days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought an appointment with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The Lieutenant Governor has given him time at 4.30 pm tomorrow. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is likely to submit his resignation during the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor.

Mr Kejriwal made the surprise announcement while addressing a gathering of AAP workers yesterday afternoon. "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after the order of the people," the Chief Minister said, setting off a buzz in political circles.

"I want to ask the people of Delhi, is Kejriwal innocent or guilty? If I have worked, vote for me," he said, adding that a meeting of AAP MLAs will be held within the next two days to choose the new Chief Minister for the national capital.

The big announcement came days after the Supreme Court granted bail to Mr Kejriwal, six months after he was arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. The court has, however, imposed several conditions on him.

Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leader and Delhi's former deputy chief minister, has said he, too, will go to the people and return to the top office only after the people deliver their verdict in the election. This means the party needs to choose a Chief Minister for the next few months before the polls. Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot, and AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh are being seen as frontrunners for the top post.

The main opposition BJP has scoffed at Mr Kejriwal's announcement. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva has said Mr Kejriwal is saying the people should decide if he should be Chief Minister. "The people have announced their verdict three months back (during Lok Sabha polls). You had roamed Delhi streets and asked for votes. The people gave their answer and put you in your place," he said.

The Congress, which contested the general election in Delhi in alliance with AAP, termed the AAP leader's move a political stunt. "It would have been better if he had resigned when Delhi was facing floods and drinking water shortage. I hope Delhi soon gets a new chief minister who can go to his office and sign files," said Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav.