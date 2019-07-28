'Will Approach Supreme Court': Rebel JDS Lawmaker After Disqualification

AH Vishwanath alleged the disqualification was against the law. (File photo)

Rebel Janata Dal Secular lawmaker AH Vishwanath, who was disqualified by the Karnataka Speaker on Sunday, said the decision was "against the law", adding he and other disqualified legislators would approach the Supreme Court for redressal tomorrow.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs -- 11 from the Congress and three from the JDS -- under the anti-defection law till the end of the current term of the House in 2023.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified three Congress rebel lawmakers on Thursday.

"The disqualification is against the law... just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House," Mr Vishwanath told news agency Press Trust of India over phone.

"The speaker has disqualified 20 members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House... so against this decision pronounced by the Speaker, we are approaching the Supreme Court on Monday," the MLA said from an undisclosed location.

The disqualifications came a day ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking the trust vote in the assembly to prove his majority.

