Wife Of Rohit Shekhar, ND Tiwari's Son, Arrested For His Murder

Delhi Police had interrogated Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva at her residence for 3 consecutive days

The wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ND Tiwari, has been arrested for his murder. Apoorva Shukla Tiwari was questioned for three days as the police investigated the death of Rohit Shekhar, who was allegedly suffocated with a pillow on April 16.

Last week, the police said he was murdered and a pillow may have been used to smother him.

Rohit Tiwari, 40, was earlier said to have died of a cardiac arrest. He had gone to Uttarakhand to vote on April 12 and had returned on the night of April 15. He could be seen on one of the CCTVs in his Defence Colony house taking support of the wall as he walked, apparently drunk.

The next day, Rohit's mother Ujjwala Tiwari was at the Max Hospital for treatment when she received a call from home that he was unwell and bleeding from his nose. She then took an ambulance that brought Rohit to the hospital.

At that time of the phone call, Rohit Tiwari's wife Apoorva, his cousin Siddharth and domestic helps were at home, the police said.

Rohit Shekhar was declared dead in hospital.

He had fought a six-year-long battle in court to prove that he was the son of ND Tiwari, a veteran Congress leader who was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ND Tiwari had refused to give his blood sample for a DNA test in 2012 but relented later. In 2014, the Delhi High Court declared that ND Tiwari was Rohit Shekhar's biological father.

The same year, ND Tiwari, aged 88, married Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's mother. The senior leader died last year on his 93rd birthday.

Rohit's mother reportedly told the police that her daughter-in-law Apoorva and her family wanted to seize his property.

