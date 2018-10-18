ND Tiwari, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Dies On His 93rd Birthday

ND Tiwari, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, died at Delhi's Max Hospital

Veteran politician ND Tiwari, who suffered multiple organ failure in July, has died at a hospital in Delhi. It was Mr Tiwari's 93rd birthday today.

"Mr Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi and died at 2.50 pm," the doctors said.

ND Tiwari, a Congress veteran, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia. A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted to say that ND Tiwari's contribution to Uttarakhand can never be forgotten. Mr Tiwari served as Uttarakhand chief minister from 2002 to 2007.

"He played a key role in giving pace to the financial and industrial development of the newly formed Uttarakhand, and helped the state to stand up on its feet," Mr Rawat tweeted.

ND Tiwari had been admitted to the Max Hospital since September last year, after suffering a brain stroke.

In July, when ND Tiwari was shifted to the ICU after multiple organ failure, his condition was described by hospital sources as "very serious".

A former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Mr Tiwari was also Chief Minister of undivided Uttar Pradesh - before Uttarakhand was carved out of the state - thrice. Mr Tiwari had been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for two years when he resigned in 2009 amid severe embarrassment for the Congress after allegations of a sex scandal at the Raj Bhawan or Governor's house. 86 then, Mr Tiwari had cited poor health as the reason for his quitting.

A political heavyweight once, Mr Tiwari was even considered a potential candidate to be Prime Minister in the early 1990s. He quit the Congress in 1994 and launched his own party the Congress (Tiwari) along with another prominent Congressman Arjun Singh, but they later returned when Sonia Gandhi took over as Congress president.

With inputs from PTI