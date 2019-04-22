Wife Of ND Tiwari's Son Rohit Shekhar 'Prime Suspect' In Murder: Report

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's post-mortem report has revealed "unnatural death".

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva and two house helps have been taken into custody for questioning by the Delhi Police. Sources said the police are looking at Apoorva as the prime suspect in the murder case, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of murder into the death of Rohit Shekhar, the son of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Congress stalwart ND Tiwari,, hours after his autopsy report stated that he died after being strangled. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

The Crime Branch had questioned Apoorva for over eight hours on Saturday at Rohit Shekhar's residence in South Delhi's Defence Colony area, they said.

On Sunday, Rohit Shekhar's mother Ujjawla hit out at Apoorva and her parents alleging they had their eyes on his property.

"Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons - Siddharth and Rohit - because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she said.

Refuting rumours that Rohit Shekhar and Apoorva met in the Supreme Court complex, Ujjawla said that they both had met in Lucknow through a matrimonial website in 2017.

They were seeing each other for a year and later took a break in between. Rohit Shekhar maintained distance from her and said he did not want to marry her, she said.

They were not in touch from January to March, 2018. But on April 2 they came to me and expressed their wish to get married, Ujjwala said.

They also discussed mutual divorce several times and later decided to end their marriage in June, she added.

Ujjwala said Apoorva was also against giving a share of property to son of Rajiv Kumar, a relative and aide of Mr Tiwari.

Apoorva always had issues with Rajiv and his wife, Ujjawla said, adding that reports of Rohit Shekhar having affair with Rajiv's wife is "baseless and false".

"My elder son Siddharth expressed his wish to give a share to Rajiv's son Kartik Raj but Apoorva was disappointed and expressed her displeasure over this," she said.

Rohit Shekhar died on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

