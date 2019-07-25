Rohit Shekhar's Wife Apoorva Shukla Denied Bail In His Murder Case

Apoorva Shukla, 35, was charged for murder and is punishable with death or life imprisonment

A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of Apoorva Shukla, accsued of killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late veteran politician N D Tiwari.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat dismissed Apoorva Shukla's application, her lawyer Mahmood Pracha said.

The application was moved on the ground that Delhi police did not file the charge sheet within 90-days, the mandatory period, making her entitled to statutory bail.

Delhi Police opposed the application, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The police had on July 18 filed its final report in the case, charging the woman lawyer of killing her husband by allegedly smothering and strangulating him following an argument over his drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law.

The 518-page charge sheet against Apoorva Shukla, who was arrested, named 56 witnesses, including Rohit Shekhar's mother Ujjwala Tiwari.

Apoorva Shukla, a 35-year-old lawyer, was charged for murder and is punishable with death or life imprisonment, the charge sheet said.

It said she also suspected that her husband had a son with his sister-in-law and was afraid that the property might go to him.

The police have also named the sister-in-law and Rohit Shekhar's lawyer Vedanta Verma, who had earlier fought the long battle in the paternity suit Rohit Shekhar filed against N D Tiwari, as one of the witnesses.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.