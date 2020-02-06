Treat Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's Wife For Psychological Problems: Delhi Court

The court was hearing a plea that sought directions for Apoorva Shukla treatment

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment to Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva Shukla, arrested in connection with his murder, at a good hospital for her psychological problems.

The court was hearing a plea that sought directions for Ms Shukla's immediate treatment at a hospital for serious psychological problems, which include depression and sleep disorder.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav told the Jail Superintendent to provide treatment to her at a facility other than the jail dispensary and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) Hospital, considering her psychological problems required proper treatment.

The Tihar prison authorities told the court in their reply that she was already undergoing treatment from a psychiatrist in the jail.

They said she was undergoing psycho-therapy sessions in the jail for her problems like inability to control her anger and poor quality of sleep. She had her last session with a psychiatrist on January 27, the Tihar authorities said in their reply.

The plea was filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is representing Ms Shukla. Mr Pracha told the court that Ms Shukla's condition was at the "threshold" stage, which if allowed to become severe, she would not be able to recover from it.

"Her symptoms are serious in nature. She might be suffering from bipolar disorder. She is already suffering from depression. Her condition is becoming worse day-by-day. If this crosses the boundary, it would be a point of no return," the lawyer said.

He said Mr Shukla was not getting proper treatment from the jail doctors or at the DDU Hospital.