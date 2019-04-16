Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, Who Fought To Prove He Is ND Tiwari's Son, Dies

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was ND Tiwari's son, the court had ruled in 2014. (File)

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, known for fighting a six-year-long battle in court to prove that he was former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari's son, has died in Delhi. The police have confirmed Mr Tiwari's death.

"Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari, has been brought dead to Max Saket hospital. Further details are awaited," a senior police official was quoted by news agency ANI.

ND Tiwari, who had denied that he was his son, had refused to give his blood sample for a DNA test in 2012. He, however, relented later.

In 2014, the Delhi High Court had declared ND Tiwari as the biological father of Rohit Shekhar, after the senior leader accepted that he was indeed his son.

The court had also injuncted Mr Tiwari from denying in public that Mr Shekhar was not his natural born son.

After hearing the verdict, Mr Shekhar's mother, Ujjwala Sharma, had broken into tears while he appeared calm and composed.

The same year, ND Tiwari, aged 88, had married Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's mother.

In 2017, ND Tiwari had joined the BJP at party chief Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. His son had also joined the BJP.

After ND Tiwari's death last year, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had demanded that the government at the centre, in Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand should build memorials and name schemes in the memory of his father.

