'Why Won't I Attend?': Congress's Pratibha Singh On Himachal Oath Ceremony

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, who was seen as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister following the party's victory in the state, on Sunday confirmed that she would attend the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Mr Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the leader of the legislative assembly of Himachal on Saturday, a day after the legislative party meeting conducted after a day-long political drama over the chief ministerial face, passed a resolution authorising the high command to take the final decision on the chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mr Sukhu met State Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh at her residence.

Following the meeting, Ms Pratibha said that it is her "prime duty" to take part in the oath-taking ceremony which will take place today afternoon.

"Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath as CM today," she said.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm on Sunday, Raj Bhavan, sources told ANI.

After being chosen as the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said that he is thankful to the Congress and Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity.

Mr Sukhu said that he is happy that despite being from an ordinary family he is going to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Mr Sukhu.

Mr Sukhu is a grassroots politician who has risen from the ranks and has wide organisational experience in the hill state.

Mr Sukhu was chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including an old pension scheme.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats.

