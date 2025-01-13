Why Steve Jobs' Wife Was Not Allowed To Touch Shivling In Varanasi

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 kicks off, late Apple co-founder Steve Job's wife Laurene Powell Jobs visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. She later travelled to Prayagraj, where she will stay at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, she was not allowed to touch the Shivling inside the sanctum sanctorum. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, explained, "She is very religious and spiritual. She is my daughter, and Maharishi Vyasananda was also there. All of our family did 'Abhishek' and worshipped. She was given prasad and a garland, but there is a tradition that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken."

During her stay in Prayagraj, Ms Jobs is also planning to take a dip in the Ganga river. She was given the Hindu name 'Kamala' by Kailashnand Giri, symbolising her spiritual engagement. Dressed in a salwar-suit, she was welcomed to the camp with trumpets and served tea in a traditional kulhad.

She later participated in the Pattabhishek (coronation) ceremony of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Pattabhishek of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj was done at Niranjani Akhara in the presence of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj. Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs also performed the ritual pic.twitter.com/rKxppUOx1Q — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Maha Kumbh will take place from January 13 till February 26 and is expected to be attended by 45 crore pilgrims. The main bathing rituals (Pavitra Snan) will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).