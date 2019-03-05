Why PM Modi Silent On Amit Shah's "250 Terrorists Killed" Claim: Mayawati

At an event in Ahmedabad on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah had said the Indian Air Force air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot last Tuesday "killed more than 250 terrorists".

March 05, 2019
Mayawati tried to put Amit Shah in the dock over his claim that 250 terrorists were killed.


Lucknow: 

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday tried to put BJP president Amit Shah in the dock over his claim that 250 terrorists were killed in the Indian air strikes in Pakistan, asking him why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "silent" over it.

"BJP chief Amit Shah is arduously making claim that Indian Air Force strike had killed over 250 terrorists in Pakistan but why his guru PM Modi who is always keen to take credit for everything is silent over it? Terrorists killed is good news, but what is the secret behind deep silence of PM over it?" Mayawati posted on Twitter.

At an event in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the BJP president had said the Indian Air Force air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot last Tuesday "killed more than 250 terrorists".

Mayawati also hit out at the economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying that benefits of economic growth not reaching to most of the poor, labourer, farmers of 130-crore population of country was a "matter of serious concern".

"...what will be Modi Government reply and jumlebazi (rhetoric) over slowdown in farm and manufacturing pushing GDP growth to a low of 6.6%...?" she added.

