Gujarat's First High-Tech Pet Crematorium Inaugurated In Ahmedabad

For thousands of pet parents in Ahmedabad, the painful task of saying a final goodbye has become a little more dignified. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has officially inaugurated Gujarat's first CNG-based crematorium dedicated exclusively to pet dogs.

Built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, the facility at the CNCD ABC Centre in Behrampura is the first of its kind in any Indian city to be operated by a municipal body. Departing from traditional, space-intensive burial practices-which carry the risk of soil contamination and the spread of diseases such as rabies and canine distemper-it offers a scientific, smoke-free and odourless alternative.

Here's How The Process Unfolds, Step By Step:

'Antim Dham' rath: A dedicated vehicle arrives at the owner's residence, equipped with floral garlands and puja materials for the initial rites.

Respectful handling: An automated trolley system transfers the animal into the cremator, eliminating the need for manual handling.

Final keepsake: Once the process is complete, the pet's ashes are placed in an urn, wrapped in a red cloth, and returned to the owner's home.

A Sensitive Touch For Grieving Families

The AMC has designed the experience to mirror the respect given during human last rites. Understanding that not everyone can be present in person, the facility is equipped with CCTV access, allowing owners to witness the ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

Eco-Friendly And Efficient

The crematorium is as much a win for the environment as it is for animal lovers. Operating at temperatures up to 900 degrees Celsius, the CNG-fired system ensures that all pathogens are destroyed without emitting foul odors or visible smoke. The machine can accommodate up to three dogs simultaneously.

The service costs approximately Rs 700 per pet.

How To Avail The Service

With over 19,000 registered pet dogs in Ahmedabad, the AMC has kept the procedure simple. Owners can report a pet's death by calling 155303 and providing their registration receipt.

For those whose pets aren't yet registered, the AMC offers on-the-spot online registration or a "dog service donation" option.

The city also plans to issue formal death certificates and send remembrance messages on the pet's annual death anniversary.