Why Madhuri Jain Grover, BharatPe Co-Founder's Wife, Was Sacked: 5 Points

Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of fintech firm BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover, was sacked today over alleged financial irregularities, and her ESOPs were cancelled.
Here are five facts on her:
- Madhuri Jain Grover is accused of billing the company for her personal beauty treatments, to buy electronic products and for family trips to the US and Dubai.
- She is also accused of paying her personal staff from the company's accounts and producing fake receipts. Reports say she allegedly shared confidential information with her brother, which was used to raise invoices.
- Last month, she was sent on leave last month, days after her husband announced a three-month leave of absence after a massive controversy over a viral video in which he allegedly used abusive language with a Kotak Mahindra bank employee.
- Madhuri Jain Grover was head of controls of Bharatpe, the company founded by her husband Ashneer Grover, along with Shashvat Nakrani, in 2018. The payment company caters to small merchants and neighbourhood shop owners in India.
- This morning, Madhuri Grover posted a series of tweets hitting out at the company's top officials and sharing videos of what she called "drunken orgies" in office.
Congrats @SuhailSameer14@BhavikKoladiya and Shashvat Nakrani. Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies' without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap !! @timesofindia@htTweets@chandrarsrikant@livemint@bharatpeindiapic.twitter.com/gGJXRL97i7— Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022