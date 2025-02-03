BharatPe's CMO Parth Joshi Quits, To Launch His Own Venture

Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of BharatPe has resigned to launch his venture in the consumer brands space, according to sources in the industry.

Mr Joshi was appointed as BharatPe's CMO in June 2021. He was also leading the 'invest Bharatpe' business. Mr Joshi played a pivotal role in conceptualising BharatPe's entry into consumer businesses launching PostPe and 12% Club which became a big success.

He had earlier served as Head of Marketing at Reckitt for over five years and had previously worked with GSK and Loreal.

"After an incredible journey at BharatPe, I have decided to take the next step and pursue my entrepreneurial ambitions. I am grateful for the opportunities, learnings, and support I have received during my time here. BharatPe has always encouraged innovation and leadership, and I leave with nothing but appreciation for the team and the culture that fosters growth. I look forward to this new chapter," Mr Joshi said.

Mr Joshi has vast global experience and has managed portfolios including Dettol. In a career spanning over 20 years, Joshi has been associated with top FMCG brands and has managed large brands such as Horlicks.

Mr Joshi is an alumnus of MDI Gurgaon, class of 2010.