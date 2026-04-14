Why Kerala's 'Historic Voter Turnout' Claim Needs A Closer Look

The 2026 Kerala election has been labelled 'historic'.

The highlight, at least till the result is announced, was a 78.27 per cent voter turnout - the highest since the 1987 election, when EK Nayanar led the CPIM to a hat-trick of wins.

Now Pinarayi Vijayan hopes to do the same for the CPIM-led Left coalition.

The massive voter turnout has been claimed by each political party as a reflection of the public's support. But a closer reading of the data narrates, as it usually does, a layered story.

Two Election Commission documents - one from 2021 and another released April 2026 - show the headline figure does not, on its own, capture what changing realities on the ground. The question is not about percentage but how many voted.

Before voting on April 9, the EC-mandated Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls removed 15.72 lakh names across the southern state. These included deceased voters, duplicate entries, migrants, and other ineligible entries, as a result of which the total electorate dropped from 2.74 crore in 2021 to 2.71 crore this year.

Now, when the voter base shrinks, turnout percentages can increase even if votes see only a modest uptick. For example, if there was a voter base of 150 and the number of voters was 75, the voting percentage was 50 per cent. Now if the voter base shrinks to 100 and the number of voters increased by only five - to 80 - then the voting percentage jumps to 80 per cent.

EC data indicates the number of additional voters in this election, compared to 2021, is roughly 9.18 lakh. Spread across 140 constituencies, that works out to 6,500 extra votes per seat, which is significant but far from the surge numbers suggested.

And that figure becomes even more important in the state's electoral context.

In 2021, at least 38 constituencies were decided by margins of 6,500 votes or less.

Even small shifts can, therefore, alter outcomes in closely-fought seats.

The data also suggests Kerala did not witness a uniform statewide rise in participation. Instead, turnout changes followed a clear regional pattern.

The story in the north

In northern Kerala, particularly Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, electoral rolls expanded and voter participation rose sharply.

Constituencies like Eranad added 26,549 voters, Wandoor saw an increase of 34,247, and Kondotty recorded 27,822 additional names.

These reflect genuine expansion in voter participation, possibly linked in part to higher overseas registrations, especially from Gulf-based voters. But the trend doesn't reflect elsewhere.

Malappuram Collector Dr Vinay Goyal said a large-scale campaign played a key role. He said poll officers were asked to identify booths that recorded low turnout in the previous election and conduct localised campaigns.

And in south and central Kerala

In contrast, the picture in central and southern Kerala was different.

Following the revision several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, saw reductions in electoral rolls. In many constituencies the number of actual voters either stayed flat or declined despite higher turnout percentages.

In Thiruvananthapuram, turnout rose sharply from 61.85 per cent in 2021 to 74.89 per cent this year. Yet the number of actual voters dropped by 7,028.

Thrissur recorded 3,777 fewer voters, while Ernakulam, despite intense campaigning and high-profile contests, added just 217 additional voters compared to the previous election.

April 9 was voting day + wedding day for this young woman.

In Kottayam, 15,688 voters were removed from the roll but turnout rose from 72.51 per cent to 74.71 per cent, a respectable increase on paper. However, the number of actual votes fell from 1,19,837 in 2021 to 1,11,742 in 2026. That is 8,095 fewer people at polling booths.

In Chengannur constituency of Allepey, 16,992 voters were removed. Turnout increased from 69.11 per cent to 71.05 per cent. Yet actual votes dropped from 1,42,957 to 1,34,895.

In Ranni constituency in Pathanamthitta, 17,619 voters were deleted. Turnout rose from 63.83 per cent to 68.99 per cent, a jump of more than five percentage points. But the number of actual voters still declined - from 1,23,594 to 1,21,431.

One exception was Palakkad, where the number of voters increased by 5,882. This is significant in a constituency where the victory margin in 2021 was just 3,859 votes.

140 local contests

The results will be declared on May 4 but early data suggests outcomes in many tight seats could once again depend on small, localised shifts rather than a broad, statewide swing.

If there is a wave in Kerala this time, the numbers indicate it is not uniform. It appears geographic, demographic, and concentrated in pockets where rolls expanded.

In that sense, Kerala did not witness a 'historic' election.

It witnessed 140 intensely local contests.