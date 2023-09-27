'Why He Cannot Find A Day To Visit Manipur': Jairam Ramesh's Jibe At PM

PM Modi has simply abandoned the people there in Manipur, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence, saying why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding.

"The Prime Minister is roaming around different states, leaving behind his trademark trail of lies, abuses, and insults. Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding," he said in a post on X.

This comes after a video showing the dead bodies of two youths in Manipur went viral.

He further chided PM Modi over the recent internet ban by saying, "Today again, internet services have been suspended for 5 days in Manipur. A horrific video has emerged, making a complete mockery of claims of normalcy. But nothing moves or fazes the PM as far as Manipur is concerned. He has simply abandoned the people there."

He further alleged, "The PM is only concerned about latching onto power come what may, and nothing else matters to him."

The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days.

"The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services and internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for 5 (five) days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM on 01-10-2023, read an official notification issued by the Manipur Home Department.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)