Why Even Ask If Rahul Gandhi To Decide Chief Minister: Congress Lawmaker

A Jat leader, Vishvendra Singh has won Deeg-Kumher constituency of the Bharatpur district. (FILE PHOTO)

Congress lawmaker Vishvendra Singh expressed his disagreement over the process of seeking opinion of party legislators to select the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan when party president Rahul Gandhi will decide the face for the post.

Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan today passed a single-line resolution authorising the party national president to decide who the chief minister will be.

"What is the point of seeking individual opinion from the MLAs when the decision is to be taken by the party high command? Why would I waste my time in giving my opinion to the party observer?" Mr Singh asked after attending the CLP meeting.

Congress observer KC Venugopal is holding consultation with the party MLAs. The feedback collected from them will be shared with the party president Mr Gandhi and then the announcement of the chief minister's name would be made.

"This is just a point of disagreement but I am not annoyed or unhappy with the party. I agree with the resolution that the party high command is authorised to take the decision but the exercise of the party observer meeting individual MLA to seek their opinion has no worth because the decision has to be taken by the party high command," he told news agency PTI.

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both frontrunners for the post, were present in the meeting.