Congress Meet Begins In Rajasthan To Choose Chief Minister

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are leading contenders for the post of Rajasthan chief minister. (File)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot reached the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur today to attend a meeting to decide the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, who will be the Chief Minister.

Both Mr Pilot and Mr Gehot are leading contenders for the top post in Rajasthan.

The newly-elected Congress legislators from across Rajasthan also arrived to attend the meeting.

