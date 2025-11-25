Why Mumbai Civic Body Elections Draw National Attention

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC elections are likely to be announced soon. While the elections cater to the Mumbai city and its suburbs, the politics, the money, the campaigns and the political messaging around the elections make it a national affair.

Maharashtra is holding local body elections after three years and the most closely watched one is the BMC election. Local elections were held last in 2017 to select members of municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and municipal corporations.

The elections were due in 2022. But issues over ward delimitation and reservation delayed it. In September this year, the Supreme Court said local body elections have to be completed by the January 31.

Asia's Richest Civic Body

The last BMC budget estimated the expenditure for this financial year to be almost Rs 75,000 crore. This amount is nearly four times that of the civic body in Bengaluru which spends only around Rs 20,000 crore annually. The massive budget earns BMC the reputation of being one of the richest civic bodies in Asia.

Covers Huge Population

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation serves more than 1.3 crore people spread over 483 sq. km. From the posh areas of South Mumbai to the popular suburbs like Bandra and Juhu -- home to the top stars of the Hindi film industry -- to far-flung suburbs like Dahisar and Deonar, all of Mumbai have a stake in the BMC elections.

A National Political Platform

While the BMC elections have largely to do with civic issues for the city and suburbs of Mumbai, it also sees a huge political campaign. The messaging often has an impact across the country.

Mumbai as a city is a microcosm of India and the elections are closely watched by even those who do not have stakes in it directly.

Dominance Of Sena

This election comes after the split in Shiv Sena, which had largely dominated the Mumbai civic body. As a result of the 2017 split, the Sena faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ended up with the highest number of corporators.

But this time, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray are also playing a key role.

Reunion Of The Thackerays

After the first split in the Shiv Sena in 2005, Raj Thackeray set up his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which also has been a key player in the BMC election.

This time, the Thackeray cousins have made it clear that they will contest the BMC elections together. This was something that many old timers in the Shiv Sena wanted but failed to bring about.

The reunion of the Thackerays has made this election a high-stakes battle.



Resurgence Of Marathi Pride Issue

While civic issues often dominate local body elections, the BMC elections have also been fought on linguistic and regional pride. The Shiv Sena and the MNS have raised the issue this time. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has issued a strong call for vigilance ahead of the BMC polls, calling it the "last crucial election" for the Marathi community.



Litmus Test For The BJP

The BJP has been hoping to control the BMC for long and it has been a special project of the party's leadership. In 2017, the party came close, winning 82 seats, but the mayor's post went to the undivided Shiv Sena, which had won 84 seats. This time, the BJP wants to ensure that it wins the highest number of corporator seats.



The Eknath Shinde Factor

After Eknath Shinde rebelled and walked away with a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs, the party managed to retain ground in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections last year.

There, however, are question marks on whether the alliance between the Sena and the BJP will work out and whether Eknath Shinde has the same influence in Mumbai as he has in neighbouring Thane, which is his bastion.

Parallels To New York Mayoral Election

After Zohran Mamdani won the New York Mayor election, netizens have drawn parallels between New York and Mumbai even though the Mumbai Mayor's post is largely a ceremonial one. While New Yorkers directly elect the Mayor, Mumbaikars elect corporators who eventually form the electoral college that elects the mayor.

But after Zohran Mamdani's win, like in New York, there have been communal commentary in Mumbai, where the city's BJP chief created a controversy by saying, "If someone tries to impose a 'Khan' on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars!"

Parallel Government

The BMC is critical for Mumbai as it governs all aspects of life and remains in the headlines. The civic body looks after roads, public transport, power supply, water supply, sanitation and water management, public health, urban amenities, education and fire services for the financial capital of the country. Therefore, it impacts not just Mumbai but its functioning has a national and global impact.